Epic Sidesteps Onerous Apple, Google App Store Fees With Clever Fortnite Direct Payments
What would you say to a permanent discount on V-Bucks? Epic Games just introduced their new “Fortnite Mega Drop” which features a 20% savings on V-Bucks and real money offers. The new price is available through most platforms, but Epic Games had to get creative to offer the discount to mobile users. Epic Games has also therefore released Epic Direct Payment on Mobile to skirt around Apple and Google’s fees.
Epic Games has permanently discounted the price of V-Bucks and other offers. 1,000 V-Bucks previously cost $9.99 USD with tax, but now will ring in at $7.99 USD with tax. These savings will automatically apply if you purchase anything on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC, Mac, or through the Epic Games app at epicgames.com or the Samsung Galaxy Store.
Other mobile players will need to go through a bit more efforts if they want to take advantage of the new discounted price. Players who purchase items through the Apple App Store or Google Play Store will be asked whether they want to pay through the app stores or through Epic Game’s new Epic Direct Payment. Players who choose Epic Direct Payment will receive 20% off their order, but players who stick with the app store will pay regular price.
Epic Direct Payment is now available because both Apple and Google charge a 30% fee for transactions. They note that they will be able to offer the discount to players who pay through the app stores if Apple and Google eventually reduce or eliminate this fee. For now, Epic Direct Payment is their way of providing mobile players with the discount. Epic Direct Payment is currently available in a variety of countries including the United States and the United Kingdom. They plan to add more countries and currencies at a later date.
Epic Games has frequently tried to bypass Apple and Google’s high fees. Android players originally had to download the software directly from the Fortnite website. Fortnite finally became available through the Google Play Store this past spring. Although Epic Games begrudgingly added the game to the Google Play Store, they are still looking for ways to retain all of their Fortnite revenue. Epic Games is also giving all active players a Shooting Starstaff Pickaxe. The pickaxe is free and players will not need to do anything special to access it. The pickaxe is being offered in celebration of the Fortnite Mega Drop.
There are a few additional important details to note about this new discounted price. Players who purchased V-Bucks or took advantage of other offers between July 14th, 2020 and August 13th, 2020 will be given a V-Bucks bonus by the beginning of next week. This bonus will amount to 20% of the players total purchase during the last 30 days. Support-A-Creator rates will remain the same price and will not be subject to the discount.
