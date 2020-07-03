What Are Fortnite's Trippy Rare Golden Mushrooms And What Do They Do?





Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 3 is just now kicking off, and Epic Games is already enticing gamers with a sweet new Captain America skin (which can be yours for 2000 V-Bucks or $20). But one other in-game item that is causing a lot of ruckus right now is the Golden Mushroom.

Unfortunately for battle royale gamers that want to jump right and find this delicious delicacy, it is a super rare item with a spawn rate of just 0.0001 percent. We don't like those odds, but the payoff is immense if you do happen to find one. According to Fortnite leaker and data-miner HYPEX, consuming a Golden Mushroom will give you 100 shield. In addition, you can stack three of them in a single inventory slot so that you can munch on them just at the right time to gain an advantage on the dense battlefield.

There's a secret mushroom that spawns in some locations:



- Spawn chance: 0.0001%

- Gives you 100 Shield

- Max stack is 3

- Doesn't spawn in food boxes — HYPEX (@HYPEX) June 30, 2020

Unfortunately, the Golden Mushroom doesn't spawn within food boxes, which means that you have to be a bit more deliberate when it comes to finding them in-game. Given that many areas of the map are now underwater, the usual places that you would visit to find mushrooms will lead you to a dead end. So instead, the only way that you can probably find a Golden Mushroom -- given the low probability for spawning -- is to just come across its by happenstance.

Your best bet would be to try to look in shady, wooded areas. But even with the sheer number of Fortnite matches played on a daily basis, the chances of you coming across one are slim to none. For those that do manage to snag one, we tip our hats to you; now go buy a lottery ticket!

The Golden Mushroom reminds us a bit of the equally rare Mythic Goldfish. That legendary item could be tossed at an enemy, and in one shot they'd be killed -- no questions asked. Epic Games has a penchant for dropping these ultra-powerful, hard-to-find items into Fortnite, and we’ll continue to keep searching for them in-game no matter how fruitless our endeavors may be.