CATEGORIES
home News
by Brittany GoettingSaturday, May 23, 2020, 01:46 PM EDT

Fortnite Doomsday Event Confirmed As Countdown Timer Appears In Two Locations, Here's When It Ends

fortnite midas countdown timer

It is the end of the world as we know it, at least in Fortnite, and players feel fine. A doomsday countdown timer recently appeared in the battle royale smash-hit game, and this particular timer likely hints at an end-of-season event for Chapter 2 Season 2.

Data miners quickly found files for a countdown timer after the v12.60 update was dropped. This timer is now visible to players in two locations. One timer appears on the player’s home screen, while another is visible in Midas’ office (seen above). The timers are counting down to end on Saturday, May 30 at 2:05 PM  EST.

The timers are not the only indication of an end-of-season event. Tubes that lead to an orb-shaped device have been snaking their way through Fortnite’s various menus. This device is located in Midas’ office. A data miner also noticed that five hatches that surround the Agency have been activated. It is likely that these hatches will explode with activity as the timer counts down.

Fortnite Player Home Screen Timer

The end of the season will likely end with a stand-off between Team SHADOW and Team GHOST at the Agency. This theory is supported by the “Storm the Agency” challenges that are supposed to appear next week. Clouds have also begun to encircle the Agency, which will probably be destroyed during the ensuing battle.

There have been a few wilder theories that have circulated on the Internet over the last few days. Some believe that the end of the season will include a massive explosion that will sink the map underwater. Chapter 2 Season 3 would therefore have an aquatic theme. This would certainly add an interesting new element to the gameplay.

Many were initially concerned that there would not be an end-of-season event. Chapter 2 Season 2 was originally supposed to end on April 30th. However, Epic Games extended the current season to June 4th. They promised to continue to provide fresh content like new challenges and bonus XP. Epic Games did not provide a reason for the extension, but many suspected it was due to the current health crisis. It now at least appears that the current season will end with a bang.


Tags:  Epic Games, fortnite, battle-royale
Via:  Fortnite Insider
Show comments blog comments powered by Disqus
Your Next Gen GPU Best Bet
Big Navi
Ampere
Intel Xe
3dfx Voodoo 11
More Results
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT/Enterprise

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech Vision And Analysis

MORE

Forums

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

Feedburner

This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his
associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of HotHardware.com, LLC. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are
Copyright © 1999 - 2020 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc. All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms