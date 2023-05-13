CATEGORIES
home News

Former ByteDance Exec Claims TikTok Ripped Rival Content And Granted CCP A Backdoor

by Tim SweezySaturday, May 13, 2023, 01:35 PM EDT
hero tiktok app
A former executive of TikTok's parent company ByteDance is accusing the company of wrongful termination in a lawsuit. Yintao Yu also says the company took content from rivals in order to bolster its presence in its early days, as well as giving "supreme access" to the Chinese Communist Party.

TikTok has been at the center of heated debates in recent years concerning how parent company ByteDance handles its user's information. Currently, the US Senate is looking at the Risk Information and Communication Technology (RESTRICT) Act. The bill, also known as Senate Bill 686, seeks indirectly to ban the app, along with some other controversial inclusions. Yu's claims will more than likely only bolster the attempts to get rid of the extremely popular app in America.

Yu accuses ByteDance of a "culture of lawlessness" in a recent lawsuit filed in San Francisco Superior Court against the China-based company. The former executive goes as far as saying ByteDance is a "useful propaganda tool for the Chinese Communist Party."

tik tok banner

Part of the lawsuit claims ByteDance used bots in order to inflate TikTok's app engagement metrics when it was first launched by using "systematically created fabricated users." Yu's lawsuit also claims the company's engineers stole videos and posts from Instagram and Snapchat without permission and posted them to TikTok to help build the app in its infancy. Yu indicated he attempted to raise concerns with a senior staffer in charge of the app's algorithm, but was told his concerns were "not a big deal."

Perhaps even more disturbing is the fact Yu says his former employer had a special unit of Chinese Communist Party members who were often referred to as the Committee. This special unit supposedly monitored the company's apps, such as TikTok, and "guided how the company advanced core Communist values" and had a "death switch" that could terminate the apps at a moment's notice.

"The Committee maintained supreme access to all the company data, even data stored in the United States," the suit stated.

It is important to note that Yu's experience with ByteDance came between August 2017 and November 2018, while he was employed there. While it has been five years since these allegations occurred, there is little doubt it will only add fuel to the already red-hot attempt of US lawmakers to get TikTok banned.

The lawsuit also claims that Mr. Yu was terminated due to him bringing light to the "worldwide scheme" to steal and profit from others' intellectual property.

ByteDance claims the allegations are "baseless," in a statement to the New York Times. The parent company of TikTok also added, "Mr. Yu worked for ByteDance Inc. for less than a year and his employment ended in July 2018. During his brief time at the company, he worked on an app called Flipagram, which was discontinued years ago for business reasons."
Tags:  Lawsuit, mobile app, tiktok, bytedance
TOP CONVERSATIONS
Your Next PC Platform?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech

Reprints/Permissions

MORE

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2023 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment