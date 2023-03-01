CATEGORIES
home News

Ford Files Self-Driving Car Patent To Abandon Deadbeat Drivers For Missing Payments

by Paul LillyWednesday, March 01, 2023, 10:20 AM EDT
Side shot of a Ford autonomous test vehicle driving down a road.
Ford is attempting to patent a computer system that would lock delinquent drivers out of their vehicles if late payments are not submitted "within a reasonable period of time." Additionally, the patent application describes next steps, including a partially autonomous vehicle driving itself to a repossession lot or some other location that would make it easier for lenders to take back a vehicle.

Today's cars are brimming with computerized components. Some of these are geared towards entertainment and convenience, such as Apple Car Play and Android Auto, on-board navigation systems, and adaptive cruise control. Others take aim at safety, like blind spot alerts and partial autonomy, including pre-collision braking. In the future, computerized hardware could be used in ways that help the lender, not the driver.

As described in Ford's patent, a lender could send a default payment notice to the car's owner, followed by an intent to initiate repossession proceedings after a set amount of time. If it gets to that point, it can be tricky to repossess a car.

"Typically, the owner is uncooperative at this time and may attempt to impede the repossession operation. In some cases, this can lead to confrontation. It is therefore desirable to provide a solution to address this issue," Ford explains.

Ford patent illustration.
Source: USPTO via Ford

The patent goes on to describe a series of steps that are first intended to annoy the driver, such as remotely disabling certain functions such as the radio and air conditioner. Failing that, a lender could place a vehicle in a lockout condition, which the patent says, "may be momentarily lifted in case of an emergency situation." It's not clear how exactly that would work, only that a driver would still be able to drive to a hospital.

Ford's patent also describes an option that would lock drivers out of their vehicles only during weekends, so that they could still drive to work and "avoid hampering the owner's ability to make payments towards the vehicle." A lender could also erect a geofence to limit where an owner can travel.

The final step would be automated repossession, for cars that support such a function.

"In some other cases, the vehicle can be an autonomous vehicle and the repossession system computer may cooperate with the vehicle computer to autonomously move the vehicle from the premises of the owner to a location such as, for example, the premises of the repossession agency, the premises of the lending institution, an impound pound, or any other pre-designated location," Ford states in its patent.

Part of what's interesting about this is that Ford abandoned its pursuit of developing full self-driving cars (Level 4, or L4) through its Argo AI investment last year. However, it's still working to achieve Level 3 (or L3) capabilities, which still allows the car to drive itself but needs the driver to remain attentive enough to take control.

You can check out Ford's patent (PDF) for the full details.
Tags:  Automobiles, patents, ford, (NYSE:F), self-driving car, autonomous vehicles
TOP CONVERSATIONS
Your Next PC Platform?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech

Reprints/Permissions

MORE

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2023 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment