CATEGORIES
home News
by Shane McGlaunFriday, July 03, 2020, 08:37 AM EDT

Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 Alpha Adds FlightAware Real-Time Traffic Data

flight sim bank

The team behind Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 has issued its latest development update for the video game. One of the key announcements in this update is that Alpha 5 is coming on July 9. Full build notes will be posted with the release. Currently, the game is in alpha form, but the closed beta is still on track to launch in late July.

Other than the revelation that the Closed Beta will be kicking off late this month, the key announcement in this update comes in a major Partnership Series Update with the addition of FlightAware. FlightAware isn't a name that most people will be familiar with; it's an aviation intelligence company that provides real-time and predictive flight insights to many major aviation companies. The company synthesizes data from thousands of sources around the globe using Machine Learning and AI to give accurate predictions of where a flight is and where it's going.

flight aware

Odds are that anyone who travels or keeps an eye on flight data for a loved one has probably used FlightAware before and may not realize it. The company's data is used in Google flight statuses, airport notification boards, airline systems managing gate flows, private pilots sharing flights, and vast numbers of travelers checking web and mobile apps for information on their flight. FlightAware says that its data stream, called Firehose, will power the real-time, global traffic in Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020.

The data will enable players in the game to see planes near them in real life. The data that powers the system comes from sources like commercial schedules, air navigation service information from 45 countries, VHF and satellite datalinks, worldwide weather, and ADS-B data. FlightAware says that the core of its network is its ADS-B network of 28,000 receivers that are managed by aviation enthusiasts around the globe.

Those enthusiasts capture data on what's happening in the skies above them and transmit the data to FlightAware. Integration of this data is a huge step forward for realism in the game. Essentially what this means is if you're sitting in your living room playing the game and hear an airplane flying overhead, odds are you can see that traffic in your game in real-time.

The development of Flight Simulator 2020 is ramping up significantly. Last week the Partnership Series update added NAVBLUE for flight planning and analysis.



Tags:  Gaming, (nasdaq:msft), microsoft-flight-simulator-2020
Via:  Flightsimulator.com
Show comments blog comments powered by Disqus
Your Next Gen GPU Best Bet
Big Navi
Ampere
Intel Xe
3dfx Voodoo 11
More Results
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT/Enterprise

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech Vision And Analysis

MORE

Forums

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

Feedburner

This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his
associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of HotHardware.com, LLC. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are
Copyright © 1999 - 2020 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc. All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms