AMD's Next-Gen Flagship RDNA 3 GPU Die Might Be Much Smaller Than You Think





The latest information seems to indicate that the top-end RDNA 3 design, known as Navi 31, will have a single "Graphics Compute Die" (GCD) flanked by six Memory Controller Dice or Memory and Cache Dice (MCDs). The graphics compute die, is obviously where the magic will happen, while the MCDs will connect the chip to GDDR6 memory and cache the contents of said memory with either 32 or 64 MB of Infinity Cache.





According to Greymon55, the GCD, the actual "processing" part of the GPU, will only be 350 mm². This is controversial primarily because seems like an improbably small processor for the predicted specifications of Navi 31. The top-end RDNA 3 part is expected to have 2.4x the shader cores of Navi 21, and even if we account for the shift to TSMC 5N, as well as the removal of the memory interfaces and Infinity Cache from Navi 21, we would still be looking at some 375 mm², according to German site 3DCenter.







