Fitbit Sense 2 For 33% Off, Bose Sound Bar 28% Off And Other Top Holiday Deals
The holiday season is in full swing, and with Christmas rapidly approaching, now is the time to grab some stocking stuffers. Thankfully, we have a great set of deals for you to check out today...
Many people make a new years resolution to exercise and get fit. It often helps if you can gamify your fitness efforts and keep track of your goals. The Fitbit Sense 2, pictured at top, is the product to do just that. It attached via Bluetooth to your mobile device, and has a heart rate, O2, sleep, and stress monitors. The Fitbit Sense 2 is normally $299.95, but it's down a whole $100 for a final discounted price of $199.95.
Next up we have a Bose Soundbar. Bose has been a premium player in the audio market for many years. This Bluetooth capable speaker has two angled full-range drivers that delivers a realistic spatial audio experience. It's actually pretty compact too, measuring at just 2.21" H x 23.38" W x 4.02" D. That's a fairly small package for a sound bar that can fill a room with directional sound. You can pick this bad boy up for $80 less than the usual $279, a discount of about 29%, which brings the final price down to $199.
The iRobot Roomba i3+ EVO Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum is a smart device that can interface with your favorite smart speaker such as Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant. This vacuum, when full, will empty itself into a an included canister that will hold up to 60 days of much, depending on how much dirt and dust it gathers, of course. Also, unlike some of the first iterations of smart vacuums, this one will clean in neat and tidy rows, giving you those pretty lines in your carpet. It's discounted by $200.99 to only $349 from the regular retail of price $549, which is an excellent deal for this device.
There are, as always, far more hot deals than we can highlight. Check out this awesome list that we've curated of more great products with deep discounts currently in place...
- Beats Studio Buds - $99.95 (33% off, save $50)
- Powerbeats Pro Earphones - $179.95 (28% off, save $70)
- JBL Tune 760NC Over-Ear Wireless Headphones - $64.95 (50% off, save $65)
- Amazon Fire HD 8 Tablet 32GB - $54.99 (45% off, save $45)
- Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 - $139 (44% off, save $110.99)
- COSORI Pro Air Fryer - $114.50 (5% off, save $5.49)
- TP-Link Deco AXE5400 Tri-Band WiFi 6R Mesh System XE75 - $319.99 (29% off, save $130)