First Liquid-Cooled GeForce RTX 4070 Is Here And It's Not Cheap





The world's first and only liquid-cooled RTX 4070 to date, the Colorful Neptune OC-V has launched, and is one of the (if not the) most expensive RTX 4070s out there. The Neptune is an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 that features a 240mm AIO liquid cooling solution which cools the GPU, VRAM, and power delivery system on the card. The GPU will weigh in at a whopping $829, which is more expensive than NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 4070 Ti starting price.



The Neptune is the only RTX 4070 model to date that opts for an all-in-one liquid cooling solution over standard air cooling. The graphics card is a slim 2-slot unit, measuring just 253.5 x 170.8 x 41.5mm in size, without factoring in the 240mm AIO. The card is colored in a white theme, with silver and black accents on the graphics card itself. Unfortunately, we don’t know what the radiator or the radiator fans look like, but we presume they will be white as well.











However, with its high-performance cooling comes an incredibly high price tag of $829. At this price, the RTX 4070 Neptune OC-V is more expensive than the RTX 4070 Ti's MSRP of $799.99. This will make the Neptune a hard sell for gamers since the RTX 4070 Ti is substantially faster than the RTX 4070 and features 30% more CUDA cores to boot, which is a gap the Neptune can't close with its higher clock speeds. If form matters over function, though, it could certainly be a visually attractive option.







The press release confirms that the RTX 4070 Ti Neptune OC-V, as well as other Colorful RTX 4070 variants already launched in April. But we still haven't seen the Neptune here in the United States for unknown reasons.

The card will feature a boosted 230W TDP (from 200W) and be equipped with NVIDIA’s latest 16-pin connector for supplementary power. Clock speeds range between 1920MHz base and 2475MHz Boost at stock speeds, but the card is also equipped with a one-button overclocking solution that overclocks the GPU up to 2640MHz. For reference, these GPU core clocks represent the same core frequencies found in ASUS’ flagship RTX 4070 ROG Strix graphics card when the Neptune is operating in its default mode. When the Neptune’s OC mode is activated, it outperforms the Strix by 200MHz.