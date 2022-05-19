First Intel Arc A730M Powered Gaming Laptop Lands At Retail





Well here's an Intel Arc status update: little Alchemist is available, big Alchemist still isn't. Unless you live in China, anyway, where online marketplace JD has a listing for a Machenike Dawn Discovery Edition 2022 gaming laptop that optionally sports an Arc A730M discrete GPU. Other specs on the 16" laptop include a Core i7-12700H CPU, a 2560×1600 display that refreshes at 165Hz, and a 512GB PCIe 4.0 SSD.







This bit from the laptop's store page highlights the memory specs of the Arc A730M.

As the oft-repeated axiom goes, "there are no bad products, only bad prices," and while we could debate the veracity of that statement, the fact of the matter is that pricing is going to be a huge factor in the success of Arc in the market. This Machenike laptop is priced at ￥8499, or $1266 USD. That's not too bad for a modern Alder Lake laptop with a fast CPU, high-refresh display, and a pretty decent discrete GPU, although the price would surely be a bit higher if this model came to the US.



