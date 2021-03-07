Here’s How To Find Out What Google Knows About You With A Simple Google Search
Its widely understood that Google will collect data about people to customize and better-target ads for each person with a Google account. What you may not have realized is that the data gathered about you for tailoring ads is also only a Google search away, and you too can see what Google thinks it knows about you.
A few days ago, TikTok user @yorgoandlea posted a video that has since amassed thousands of comments and hundreds of thousands of views. In the short video, she showed that all you need to do, to see what Google knows about your internet-connected travels and search activity, is perform a simple Google search for the text string “ads settings google.” The search will then direct you to a page that shows all the topic categories that Google has found, or that it estimates, apply to you.
In my case, the information is pretty accurate, but it will not always be that way, if some of the TikTok comments are any indication. Some users found their listed age to be wildly wrong or noted interests completely inaccurate. In my case, Google figured me out pretty well, all things considered. It got my demographic correct, and that the most significant interests I have are related to various areas of technology. However, further down the list were country music, flowers, and pets categories that do not apply to me in any way. Subsequently, I went ahead and removed those items, so I do not see ads about them, hopefully. You can find your own information by hitting this page.
Whether you find the information that Google has harvested about you eerie or not, it is mostly only generalized information based on your search patterns, “signed-in activity on Google services (such as Search or YouTube), as well as on your signed-in activity on non-Google websites and apps.”
Moreover, this information is private, so only you and Google will see it. In addition, the company notes it will not share or sell your data externally. In any case, let us know what you think of this, and if Google has your digital footprint figured out in the comments below.