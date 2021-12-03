Finalized Steam Deck Dev Kit Photos Show How Handheld Will Arrive To Customers





Whatever you think about Valve, Steam, and their effects on PC gaming, you have to admit that the Steam Deck is a pretty cool piece of kit. If nothing else, Valve deserves respect for trying to carve out a game-console-like niche within the world of PC gaming, without shipping a locked-down, totally-proprietary device. The Steam Deck runs a fairly-standard form of Linux, and supposedly you could even slap Windows on it, if you wanted to neuter its unique functionality

There's not much to say about the packaging itself, although a cute companion cube from the game Portal makes an appearance on the "this side up" indicator. Examples of places to use the Steam Deck are printed on the underside of the lid in a number of languages—we spotted English, German, Spanish, French, Italian, Japanese, Chinese, Korean, and Russian at a glance. Comically, "on the toilet" is one of the most visible suggestions.





(click for bigger version)

