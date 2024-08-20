Final Fantasy XVI PC Release Date Confirmed, Demo Available Now





While the Square Enix announcement doesn’t mention any hardware requirements, the game’s Steam page does list minimum and recommended specs. The minimum specs listed include an AMD RX 5700, Intel Arc A580 or NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1070 alongside an AMD Ryzen 5 1600 or an Intel Core i5-8400.





Meanwhile, the recommended specs call for an AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT or NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 paired with either an AMD Ryzen 7 5700X or Intel Core i7-10700. Both performance tiers require 16GB of RAM and will need 170GB of SSD space for the game install. Hopefully Square Enix provides more information for higher performance tiers.