Final Fantasy XVI PC Release Date Confirmed, Demo Available Now

A little over a year after releasing on PlayStation 5, Final Fantasy XVI
is now coming over to PC, and players can check out a demo of the game’s opening prologue on both Steam and the Epic Games Store. Any progress made while playing the demo will carry over to the full game. There will two versions available, the standard base game and the Complete Edition that includes The Rising Tide
and Echoes of the Fallen
DLC expansions. It's a continuation of Square Enix's efforts to get more of its games on PC, and follows shortly after the release of Final Fantasy XIV: Dawntrail
.
Final Fantasy XVI
is a very pretty game but, it was seemingly a bit too ambitious for the PlayStation 5 system, so it’s going to be great seeing it run on more powerful hardware. Prior to this official announcement, the game’s producer, Naoki Yoshida, mentioned that his team was working on optimizations for the PC release and that the hardware requirements would be “somewhat high.”
While the Square Enix announcement doesn’t mention any hardware requirements, the game’s Steam page does list minimum and recommended specs. The minimum specs listed include an AMD RX 5700, Intel Arc A580 or NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1070 alongside an AMD Ryzen 5 1600 or an Intel Core i5-8400.
Meanwhile, the recommended specs call for an AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT or NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 paired with either an AMD Ryzen 7 5700X or Intel Core i7-10700. Both performance tiers require 16GB of RAM and will need 170GB of SSD space for the game install. Hopefully Square Enix provides more information for higher performance tiers.
Final Fantasy XVI
will launch on September 17
, with the base game going for $49.99 while the Complete Edition will be $69.99. In the meantime, hit up Steam
or the Epic Games Store
to play the demo for free.