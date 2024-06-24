Square Enix Asks Early Access Gamers Not To Post Final Fantasy 14 Dawntrail Spoilers
The hotly anticipated Final Fantasy XIV: Dawntrail expansion is getting closer to its early access period, and Square Enix is asking those participating to be mindful of spoilers. The company says that it’s not imposing any restrictions on what players can share or stream so long as it adheres to the “Material Usage License Agreement.”
Square Enix is requesting that “early access users please be considerate and do their best to avoid posting spoiler-related content as there are those players who may start at the official launch or play at their own pace.” However, it’s highly unlikely this will be honored by all players, making it a tough time for fans who can’t participate during the early access window.
The Dawntrail DLC is bringing some big changes to the game. These include the introduction of Pictomancer and Viper jobs, new raids and dungeons, an updated map, and the addition of story elements that will boost the lore of Final Fantasy XIV. Moreover, the graphics are getting an overhaul that will give the game a more modern look and feel. All this alongside an increase in difficulty.
Those who preordered this expansion and are located in the United States can enter early access beginning on Friday, June 28, 2024 at 2:00 AM PDT. Meanwhile, everyone else will be able to access this content on Dawntrail’s official release date of July 2, 2024. Square Enix didn’t specify an exact hour for the official release day but will hopefully share that information as it gets closer to that day.
We wish nothing but the best of luck for those looking to dodge spoilers before the Dawntrail DLC is released. Increase the odds by making use of whatever muting functionality social media platforms provide.