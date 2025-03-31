CATEGORIES
Final Fantasy IX Remake Teased As Classic Game Celebrates 25th Anniversary

by Thiago TrevisanMonday, March 31, 2025, 09:45 AM EDT
As the years have passed, video games are no longer become a mere novelty for the masses. With serious time behind them, they're now becoming iconic in many respects, with some celebrating hefty anniversaries. Such is the case with Square Enix's Final Fantasy IX, which is seeing its 25th anniversary coming up. 

Originally released on Sony's PlayStation 1 console on July 7th, 2000 (the PS2 came out in North America in October of the same year), it is now next up for a remake. We're now up to Final Fantasy XVI as the newest release, so the franchise is very much alive. An interesting aspect of a Final Fantasy IX remake in the year 2025 is how it can be platform agnostic. The previous Final Fantasy remakes, such as the collection of the first six, have made appearances on various consoles and PC. When Final Fantasy VII came out originally in 1997, it was a PlayStation exclusive, for example. 

Remakes and remasters have taken a hold of the public, with many yearning for that nostalgia in a modern format. This can also be a big benefit to developers and console makers, who already know the success and popularity of remade titles. 

Another big bonus is that with escalating production costs for new games on virtually all modern game console platforms, remakes can be done in somewhat more affordable means. To put together a new large scope title can cost upwards of hundreds of millions of dollars, which is a significant investment. Some newer titles may also not do well with public reception, for example, and or even be cancelled. Sony has done this to projects such as Concord even after spending millions in its development. 

Square Enix is also planning to sell merchandise and memorabilia with the new remake of Final Fantasy IX. Pieces of jewelry and plush toys can be seen on its website promoting the new release. While Final Fantasy IX may not be as iconic as Final Fantasy VII, it surely is still one of the historical favorites. Final Fantasy VII Rebirth proved to be immensely popular, being released on both PlayStation and PC platforms. The game enjoyed glowing reviews from gamers and the media alike. 

Square Enix is banking that the Final Fantasy IX Remake will be well received, and historically they've done a competent job with the new renditions. 
Tags:  Square-Enix, (nasdaq:sony), final fantasy ix
