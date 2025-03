Final Fantasy IX Remake Teased As Classic Game Celebrates 25th Anniversary

Remakes and remasters have taken a hold of the public, with many yearning for that nostalgia in a modern format. This can also be a big benefit to developers and console makers, who already know the success and popularity of remade titles.Another big bonus is that with escalating production costs for new games on virtually all modern game console platforms, remakes can be done in somewhat more affordable means. To put together a new large scope title can cost upwards of hundreds of millions of dollars, which is a significant investment. Some newer titles may also not do well with public reception, for example, and or even be cancelled. Sony has done this to projects such as Concord even after spending millions in its development.Square Enix is also planning to sell merchandise and memorabilia with the new remake of Final Fantasy IX. Pieces of jewelry and plush toys can be seen on its website promoting the new release. While Final Fantasy IX may not be as iconic as Final Fantasy VII, it surely is still one of the historical favorites. Final Fantasy VII Rebirth proved to be immensely popular, being released on both PlayStation and PC platforms. The game enjoyed glowing reviews from gamers and the media alike.Square Enix is banking that the Final Fantasy IX Remake will be well received, and historically they've done a competent job with the new renditions.