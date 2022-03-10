CATEGORIES
home News
by Lane BabuderThursday, March 10, 2022, 03:29 PM EDT

File Explorer Tabs Are A Fan Favorite And They're Finally Headed To Windows 11

reduced darkmode folder tabs
As you navigate the information superhighway known as the world wide web, do you ever think the tabs in your browser might be a nice feature to have elsewhere? Your file browser, perhaps? File Explorer on Windows 11 is finally getting just that feature.

As is often the case, Microsoft is taking a page out of the Linux playbook in preview build 22572 for insiders and adding tabs to File Explorer. The feature is not on the blog post for the preview build at the moment. However, the change is quite apparent, as is shown by Rafael Rivera's screenshots which we included that he shared on his Twitter, @WithinRafael.
As previously mentioned, the tabbed file browser is not a new concept and has existed in Linux-based window managers for years. The most notable version would probably be in the Nautilus fork of Gnome used in Ubuntu, which you can use by simply middle-mouse clicking on any folder in the file browser. Also, most modern web browsers have adopted utilizing tabs and seem to have no plans to revert to their multi-window ways. So it does stand to reason that the feature is something people enjoy.

ubuntu tabs
Just how useful this addition actually becomes in Windows will be hard to say. After all, the name of the operating system implies more than one window, and those who are fans of basic drag and drop file management might want to stick to more than one. Still, we do love keeping our desktops clean, and having way less window clutter can help that. Now we need to find out if Apple will follow suit, though their Finder already has a pretty compact view.
Tags:  (nasdaq:msft), windows 11, file-explorer
Show comments blog comments powered by Disqus
What Are You Playing Now?
More Results
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT/Enterprise

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech

Reprints/Permissions

MORE

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2022 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment