Figure 02 Humanoid Robot Shows Off Skills In BMW Plant, Are Humans Obsolete?

by Tim SweezyWednesday, August 07, 2024, 08:59 AM EDT
hero figure 02 humanoid robot
Figure has announced a second iteration of its humanoid AI robot, called the Figure 02. The company touts itself as the first-of-its-kind AI robotics company, bringing a general purpose humanoid to life.

From scientists creating a smiling robot face from living skin cells, to OpenAI’s groundbreaking GPT-4o being able to have seemingly intimate (if not creepy) conversations with humans, robotics and AI are moving at a breakneck pace. When the two converge, however, it brings about the thought of many of an AI race of humanoid robots taking over the world.

While Figure 02 may not ease the minds of those worried about having AI overlords, both Figure and BMW, who recently tested the Figure 02 at its Spartanburg, SC plant, say there is no need to worry about the humanoid robot taking any human jobs.


In a recorded video interview, BMW vice president for production control and logistics, Oliver Bilstein, remarked the automotive company entered into a commercial agreement with Figure to evaluate if a humanoid robot can safely be used in an automotive manufacturing environment. Bilstein remarked the automotive company invited Figure to its Spartanburg, SC plant during the company’s July 4th shut down. During those two weeks, BMW investigated using the Figure 02 performing several tasks across the plant that would help the company economically, while also making a safer work environment for human employees.

Bilstein remarked, “As demonstrated in the video, the Figure 02 robot is capable of accomplishing tasks requiring varied and dynamic manipulation, complex grasping, and coordination of both hands in unison to accomplish two handed manipulation tasks. Figure’s evaluation during this two-week time was positive.”

figure 02 humanoid robot full body image

One location identified by BMW for evaluation of Figure 02 was a pick and place area in its body shop. Bilstein explained employees in these areas pick up sheet metal parts from one location, and place them in another. According to Bilstein, by using robots in this type of work area, both economics and ergonomics can be improved, as it would avoid having associates picking up pieces of metal with sharp edges, and twisting and turning, often at awkward angles.

When it comes to Figure 02 taking human jobs, Bilstein insists it won’t. He explained, “No jobs would be eliminated by this new technology. The mundane repetitive work that would be done by these robots would allow our associates to focus on other tasks that involve critical and creative thinking to better support the overall transformation at plant Spartanburg.”

The Figure 02 is an electric robot which stands at a height of 5-foot 6-inches, weights 70kg, carry payloads up to 20kg, and has a runtime of 5 hours. The company says Figure the humanoid robot brings together the dexterity of the human form and cutting edge AI to go beyond single-function robots and lend support for manufacturing, logistics, warehousing, and retail.
