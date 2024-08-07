Figure 02 Humanoid Robot Shows Off Skills In BMW Plant, Are Humans Obsolete?





From scientists creating a smiling robot face from living skin cells, to OpenAI’s groundbreaking GPT-4o being able to have seemingly intimate (if not creepy) conversations with humans , robotics and AI are moving at a breakneck pace. When the two converge, however, it brings about the thought of many of an AI race of humanoid robots taking over the world.





While Figure 02 may not ease the minds of those worried about having AI overlords, both Figure and BMW, who recently tested the Figure 02 at its Spartanburg, SC plant, say there is no need to worry about the humanoid robot taking any human jobs.



