FEVM Is Readying A GeForce RTX 4090M Powered Mini PC And We Want It

As if

mini PCs with desktop processors

and

built-in touch screens

weren't crazy enough, here comes FEVM with a mini PC that could feature a GeForce RTX 4090M GPU. That’s right, while it’s not official yet, Redditor “mentalsojin2” has done some digging and was handed some critical info.

We are still waiting on the official specs but the image above shows the case FEVM could use for their newest mini PC. This is a 4-liter case so it’s not quite so mini and is more somewhere between mini PC and a SFF m-ITX PC. This being said, if one of the variants comes equipped with an RTX 4090M, there will be some serious cooling needed so its extra space won’t go to waste.

It’s looking like the base model may be a barebone system and will have some sort of Intel CPU, likely based on the desktop LGA-1700 socket chip. We may also see a GeForce RTX 4060M or a Radeon RX 6600M variant, as these seem to be two of the more popular mobile GPUs for these small systems, lately. Looking back at FEVM’s previous FN60G mini PC, we should also see support for PCIe 4.0 M.2 drives and 2x DDR5 SO-DIMM slots at a minimum.

One of the reasons we're not skeptical that the new mini PC from FEVM will have an RTX 4090M is due to the case size. The new 4-liter case leaves plenty of room for upgraded cooling, which will be needed to keep the 4090M from thermal throttling. The previous FN60G model that features a GeForce RTX 4060M only had a 2.5-liter case, so it only makes sense.