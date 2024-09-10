FEVM Is Readying A GeForce RTX 4090M Powered Mini PC And We Want It
We are still waiting on the official specs but the image above shows the case FEVM could use for their newest mini PC. This is a 4-liter case so it’s not quite so mini and is more somewhere between mini PC and a SFF m-ITX PC. This being said, if one of the variants comes equipped with an RTX 4090M, there will be some serious cooling needed so its extra space won’t go to waste.
It’s looking like the base model may be a barebone system and will have some sort of Intel CPU, likely based on the desktop LGA-1700 socket chip. We may also see a GeForce RTX 4060M or a Radeon RX 6600M variant, as these seem to be two of the more popular mobile GPUs for these small systems, lately. Looking back at FEVM’s previous FN60G mini PC, we should also see support for PCIe 4.0 M.2 drives and 2x DDR5 SO-DIMM slots at a minimum.
One of the reasons we're not skeptical that the new mini PC from FEVM will have an RTX 4090M is due to the case size. The new 4-liter case leaves plenty of room for upgraded cooling, which will be needed to keep the 4090M from thermal throttling. The previous FN60G model that features a GeForce RTX 4060M only had a 2.5-liter case, so it only makes sense.
One thing we can bet on is that this system likely won’t be cheap. Previous barebones systems with a GeForce RTX 4060M started just shy of $1,000, so we can likely expect to see an even higher price tag this time around. If you are in the market for something like this and can benefit from its smaller size, the price likely isn’t going to surprise you too much.
NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 4090M would make this new FEVM mini PC an absolute gaming and rendering beast of course. Heck, it will be able to handle just about anything you can throw at. More details on this are said to be coming this month so make sure to stay tuned for the official release which will have more detailed information on specs, pricing and availability.