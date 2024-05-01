Apple USB-C AirPods Pro 2 Fall To All-Time Low Price, More Great Deals
Outdoor weather is upon us. Green thumbs are honing their tools, runners are itching to hit the road, and travelers are breaking out their passports, but probably one thing all of these folks have in common is jamming to their personal music playlists. What better time, then, to check out some of these great earphone deals—we've curated some for every budget!
First up, the latest Apple AirPods Pro 2 ($180) with USB-C charging . It's had some of the best active noise cancellation in the business (if you want THE best, check out the Bose below) and industry-leading passthrough modes. Audio quality is also spot on, which now features spatial audio with dynamic head tracking to provide some immersive listening. Battery life is rated at 6 hours with ANC on, while both the buds and case offer IP54 dust-water resistance, which is very nice to have.
If you don't need all that fancy-schmancy noise-cancelling features and just want some simpler AirPods, then the regular Apple AirPods ($90) might be your thing. It runs on the older H1 chip, but still offers good sound, wear detection, audio sharing, plus always-listening access to Siri.
Still somewhat in the Apple ecosystem of products is the Beats Studio Buds+ ($130), which also sports active noise cancelling, spatial audio support, IPX4 rating (buds only), strong battery life, and not to mention a more balanced audio profile than the bass-centric Beats products of the past. Of course, users can pump up the bass in the app when they want to.
If you want arguably the best noise cancellation (literally) on sale right now, you can't go wrong with the Bose QuietComfort Ultra ($250). It's one of the pricier flagship headsets out there, but this Amazon deal is hard to pass up. Besides ANC, sound quality is another strong suit, along with comfort and the availability of spatial audio.
But wait, there's more:
- Samsung's Galaxy Buds FE ($80) for those who prefer a compact teardrop design. It even has a built-in interpreter feature, although you'll need a compatible Galaxy phone to access that.
- OnePlus Buds Z2 ($50), which has ANC, IP55 rating for the buds, and Dolby-Atmos support.
- JBL Vibe Beam ($40) with signature JBL Deep Bass audio and IP54/IPX2 ratings for the buds and case respectively, and
- YAQ T12 ($21) - There's no ANC or spatial audio, but for the price you get Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity, IPX5 dust-water resistance for the earphones, among other highlights, at a super cheap price. User reviews or overwhelmingly positive too, FWIW.