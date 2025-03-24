FBI Warns Millions Of Drivers To Beware Of Unpaid Toll Road SMS Scam





In today's high-tech world, some toll roads keep the traffic moving by using transponders and cameras, rather than requiring that every driver come to a full stop to shove money into a machine (or into the hands of a gatekeeper). Mistakes can happen, though, and the FBI issued a warning to hundreds of millions of commuters to be on the lookout for fraudulent text messages claiming an unpaid toll is owed. Add it to the list of things to be on the lookout for (in addition to tech support scams and malicious browser extensions , both of which also prompted FBI warnings).





This is not a new scam, but it might be increasing in frequency, hence why the FBI's Seattle division decided to post a warning on X (@FBISeattle), along with a link to a previous public service announcement.

Have you received a text suggesting you may owe unpaid tolls on your vehicle? There is a good chance it's a fraudster trying to get your personal information. Learn more about this scam here: https://t.co/zYW4AzhdzG pic.twitter.com/iSA7b4NeYN — FBI Seattle (@FBISeattle) March 19, 2025

Called a smishing scam, fraudsters ping potential victims via text message saying there's an unpaid balance. The fake notices also inject a sense of urgency to hit the provided link and settle up the purported toll bill by threatening a hefty late fee. The example shared by the FBI highlights a $50 late fee on a supposed unpaid $12.51 balance.





Of course, the link is actually a malicious attempt to get people to share their personal information, including payment details, and/or to download malware.





"Since early-March 2024, the FBI Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3) has received over 2,000 complaints reporting smishing texts representing road toll collection service from at least three states. IC3 complaint information indicates the scam may be moving from state-to-state," the FBI states





Coincidentally, just weeks ago I received an erroneous notice in the mail from NC Quick Pass stating I owed $4.92 for traveling on a toll road last December. The notice cited my license plate number, but the photo of the vehicle was not mine—it showed an older white sedan of some sort, whereas I drive an unmistakably yellow 2015 Ford Mustang GT convertible. Plus, I was nowhere near a North Carolina toll road in December.





The notice immediately raised my scam antenna, but it turned out to be a legitimate notice, except it incorrectly identified my license plate. In fact, NC Quick Pass itself warns motorists to be vigilant against scams. In a blog post, NC Quick Pass states it will "never request payment by text" and will "only send texts from a security short code: 696277."







Take heed, though—it's estimated there are around 242 million licensed drivers in the United States, so like anything other type of scam, it becomes a numbers game for fraudsters. And because there are toll road systems in place that can ping motorists by text or mail, it can be easier to trick and unsuspecting victim.





That said, the FTC posted a notice in January of this year stating that if you get a text about an unpaid toll, "it's probably scam"





"Whether you’ve driven through a toll recently or not, you might’ve gotten a text saying you owe money for unpaid tolls. It’s probably a scam. Scammers are pretending to be tolling agencies from coast to coast and sending texts demanding money," the FTC warns.





Keep your head on a swivel, fellow motorists. And while we're at it, now that the weather is warming up, be extra cautious of motorcycles on the roadways (look twice and check those mirrors and blind spots when changing lanes!).