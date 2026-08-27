FBI Seizes Chinese Hacker Platforms That Targeted NASA And The Senate

China-backed cyberattack infrastructure has infiltrated major US government agencies - Image: Kevin Horvat via Unsplash

The technical aspect of the operation relied on a dual-stage approach to exploit IoT devices globally. First, the QScan tool systematically scanned the internet to discover vulnerable smart devices, such as security cameras and commercial routers, and automatically infected them. These compromised endpoints were then funneled into QTRouter, creating a wide, geographically distributed proxy network. By routing malicious traffic through infected hardware located near target systems, the attackers successfully obfuscated the Chinese origin of their intrusions, making nefarious activities appear as innocent local network traffic.





FBI director, Kash Patel - Image: Wikimedia Commons





Today we announced the disruption of a global botnet and hacking platform used by Chinese state-sponsored hackers to target U.S. critical infrastructure.



These tools were used by PRC cyber actors to hide the origin of their attacks.



Thanks to the work of @FBISanDiego ,… https://t.co/4JllIFik0f — FBI Director Kash Patel (@FBIDirectorKash) August 26, 2026 Adding salt to the wound, the unsealed affidavits detail an expansive trail of targets dating as far back as 2018, with high-profile institutions like NASA, the U.S. Senate, the Federal Reserve, the Department of Energy, the Department of Health and Human Services, and the Department of Justice (the irony) being subjected to infiltration and reconnaissance. Private sector targets included critical power grids, defense contractors, telecommunications providers, and major hospital systems. The FBI’s investigation logged historical attacks ranging from a 2019 attempt against NASA’s VPN infrastructure to low-level vulnerability scans targeting the U.S. Senate and state election systems.