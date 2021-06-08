FBI Expertly Lured And Then Busted Criminal Gangs Using Its ANOM Secure Messaging App





While a push toward privacy is great for the average person, it is also simultaneously great for criminal gangs. Using secure messaging systems, these gangs can secretly communicate plans for drug shipments or killings worldwide. However, if law enforcement is inside these messaging apps, then the criminals can be caught easily. It appears the FBI did exactly that by running a “secure” messaging system leading to the seizure of hundreds of millions in drugs, weapons, cars, cash, and cryptocurrency









In total, more than 800 suspects are now behind bars, and 32 tons of drugs, 250 firearms, 55 luxury cars, and over $148 million in cash and cryptocurrencies have been seized. While this is not the end of organized crime, it certainly causes issues for criminals worldwide. In the future, no messaging platform is guaranteed to be safe anymore, which makes communication, and therefore criminal activity, much harder.