Fantastic Amazon Memorial Day Deals: Bose QuietComfort 45 And Earbuds Up To $80 Off
As we mentioned yesterday there are many deals to be had over this long Memorial Day weekend here in the U.S. Today, we've got some great discounts on portable audio gear for you.
Let's start with a company that for audiophiles needs no introduction needed: Bos. The always popular QuietComfort line typically offers excellent fidelity, and great features. The Bose QuietComfort Noise Cancelling Earbuds (pictured at the top) come with active noise cancelling tech, an "Aware Mode", allowing external audio passthrough, and they're packaged with three StayHear Max eartips, helping these buds stay better in place. They are currently $199.00, which is a savings of $80 at 29% off.
Bose QuietComfort 45 Bluetooth Wireless Noise Cancelling headphones provide many of the same features. These are going for $279.00 on Amazon, that's 15% off, saving you $50! They have the sound quality you would come to expect from Bose, as well as the same noise cancelling, and pass through afforded to the earbuds above. These wireless headphones even offer up to 24 hours of battery life.
Soundcore by Anker Life A2 NC Multi-Mode Noise Cancelling Wireless Earbuds - $56.09 (15% off, save $9.90)
Next, we have a much more budget friendly option, Soundcore by Anker Life A2 Noise-Canceling Wireless Earbuds. At the $56.09 sale price, a discount of 15%, these buds claim up to 35 hours of playtime with the included case and 7 hours listening on a charge of the earbuds. These powerful little buds may surprise you, as according to many reviews, they provide deep bass, which isn't always the case with tiny earbuds.
Of course, it's impossible to talk about headphones and earbuds without mentioning the Apple AirPods Pro. What can we say about these things that hasn't already been said by us and every other reviewer on the planet? They're great and they're on sale for $189.99 right now after a 24% discount.
- JBL Tune 125TWS True Wireless In-Ear Headphones - $79.95 (20% off, save $20)
- Sony WF-1000XM3 Noise Canceling Earbuds - $129.99 (35% off, save $70)
- Klipsch T5 II True Wireless Sport Earphones - $79.99 (20% off, save $20)
As with most holiday sales, it is likely these will be done by the time the weekend is over, so if you're going to grab them you probably should do so soon.