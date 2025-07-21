Fallout-Themed Doom Mod Finally Gets A Trailer And It Looks Spectacular
Fallout: Bakersfield is a “total conversion” mod that uses GZDoom, which is a source port of the Doom engine popular with the modding community due to its flexibility. GZDoom allowed modder Alexander "Red888guns" Berezin to create a wholly new experience that deftly remixes aspects of both the original Fallout and Doom, leading to an experience that feels fresh despite the age of both games.
Bezerin is currently focusing on getting the city of Necropolis, from the original Fallout, up and running. Players are tasked with making their way through the city, culminating with a confrontation with a super mutant named Harry, who is the boss located in this area of the game. For now, it seems as if this is the only part of the game that will get this treatment.
Fans will have to wait a while before getting their hands on this mod, though. The trailer shows that it isn’t slated for release until sometime in 2027. However, it wouldn’t be surprising if this date is pushed back, especially since this is the first time seeing this mod in action after it was initially announced back in 2022.
Ideally, the team at Bethesda see this work of art in action, bring Bezerin on board and provide him with a small team to get the entirety of the original Fallout working. It’s the perfect opportunity for the company to work on a smaller project that can continue the forward momentum for one of its key franchises.