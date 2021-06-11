Bethesda Puts A Bullet In Fallout 76's Unloved Nuclear Winter Battle Royale Mode
E3 is just around the corner and many developers are gearing up for big announcements and events. Bethesda in particular just provided a few updates about Fallout 76. Some players will unfortunately be disappointed by some of the news. Fallout 76’s Nuclear Winter battle royale mode will officially sunset this coming September.
The developers contended that most Fallout 76 players are more interested in the game’s Adventure mode and that it has been challenging to bring together full Nuclear Winter lobbies. They also argued that it has become increasingly difficult to balance providing updates for both Nuclear Winter and Adventure mode. However, fans of Nuclear Winter still have something to look forward to. The developers noted, “We’re still working to provide methods of PVP combat for those who enjoy squaring off against other former Vault Dwellers, and a little later this year, we will release details on how we plan to offer players even more ways to play Fallout 76.”
All Nuclear Winter plays will also be compensated in some fashion, regardless of how much time they spent in this mode. Each character will receive six Perk Coins per Overseer Rank, up to a maximum of 600. They will also receive one Perk Coin for each Overseer Ticket they earned, up to a maximum of 200. Perk Coins can be used to upgrade Legendary Perks in Adventure Mode. Players will also get a Nuclear Winter themed Pennant if they played at least one match.
Those who played in Nuclear Winter mode can continue to get some of the rewards that were initially available. Players will be able to earn Power Armor and weapon paints, outfits, and C.A.M.P. objects by completing spcific events. Items such as Vault Boy statues will no longer be earnable, but those who received them through Overseer rank-up rewards will still be able to retain them.
Bethesda’s update is not entirely negative. Players can currently download Fallout 76 for free until June 16th and experiment with the Scrapbox and Survival Tent memberships for free with the Fallout 1st Limited Preview. To top it off, players can earn Double XP in all game modes during this week.
There is also some news about the upcoming Steel Reign Update. Players can claim the Brotherhood of Steel Backpack Skin for free beginning June 15th. Those who have not yet learned to craft backpacks will also be able to claim a Small Backpack Plan for free to participate in this event.
This backpack will allow players to earn rewards during “The Coming Storm” event that will precede the Steel Reign Update. Players will need to “venture into Appalachia to take on Daily Challenges that will either require you to complete in-game events in specific regions of Appalachia, or to capture Workshops.” Daily Challenges will award items such as Lunchboxes, Perk Card Packs, or Repair Kits and will permit players to earn progress toward Weekly Challenges. Completion of Weekly Challenges will grant Brotherhood themed cosmetic rewards each week. Players who complete at least two Weekly Challenges by July 6th will get the Brotherhood of Steel Recon Helmet.
Images courtesy of Bethesda.
The developers contended that most Fallout 76 players are more interested in the game’s Adventure mode and that it has been challenging to bring together full Nuclear Winter lobbies. They also argued that it has become increasingly difficult to balance providing updates for both Nuclear Winter and Adventure mode. However, fans of Nuclear Winter still have something to look forward to. The developers noted, “We’re still working to provide methods of PVP combat for those who enjoy squaring off against other former Vault Dwellers, and a little later this year, we will release details on how we plan to offer players even more ways to play Fallout 76.”
All Nuclear Winter plays will also be compensated in some fashion, regardless of how much time they spent in this mode. Each character will receive six Perk Coins per Overseer Rank, up to a maximum of 600. They will also receive one Perk Coin for each Overseer Ticket they earned, up to a maximum of 200. Perk Coins can be used to upgrade Legendary Perks in Adventure Mode. Players will also get a Nuclear Winter themed Pennant if they played at least one match.
Those who played in Nuclear Winter mode can continue to get some of the rewards that were initially available. Players will be able to earn Power Armor and weapon paints, outfits, and C.A.M.P. objects by completing spcific events. Items such as Vault Boy statues will no longer be earnable, but those who received them through Overseer rank-up rewards will still be able to retain them.
Bethesda’s update is not entirely negative. Players can currently download Fallout 76 for free until June 16th and experiment with the Scrapbox and Survival Tent memberships for free with the Fallout 1st Limited Preview. To top it off, players can earn Double XP in all game modes during this week.
There is also some news about the upcoming Steel Reign Update. Players can claim the Brotherhood of Steel Backpack Skin for free beginning June 15th. Those who have not yet learned to craft backpacks will also be able to claim a Small Backpack Plan for free to participate in this event.
This backpack will allow players to earn rewards during “The Coming Storm” event that will precede the Steel Reign Update. Players will need to “venture into Appalachia to take on Daily Challenges that will either require you to complete in-game events in specific regions of Appalachia, or to capture Workshops.” Daily Challenges will award items such as Lunchboxes, Perk Card Packs, or Repair Kits and will permit players to earn progress toward Weekly Challenges. Completion of Weekly Challenges will grant Brotherhood themed cosmetic rewards each week. Players who complete at least two Weekly Challenges by July 6th will get the Brotherhood of Steel Recon Helmet.
Images courtesy of Bethesda.