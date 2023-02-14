CATEGORIES
Fall In Love With These Amazon V-Day Deals Up To 57% Off Earbuds, TVs, And More

by Lane BabuderTuesday, February 14, 2023, 02:21 PM EDT
asus zephyrus duo
It's February 14th, which means Valentine's Day is here in the US. Did you remember to get your loved one a gift to show them how much you love and appreciate them today? Don't worry if you forgot. We've got you covered with these fantastic deals below.

You could show them you care with a big-ticket item. After all, a couple that games together, stays together, right? That's why the 16-inch Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo Gaming Laptop, pictured at top, is on our list. This incredibly overpowered portable comes with a 165Hz display driven by an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti graphics card, has 32GB of DDR5 RAM, a 1TB SSD, and an AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX. This device is beastly. It even comes with a secondary touch screen above the keyboard, titled ScreenPad Plus, which grants you additional control and power over your applications that you might decide to run in the background. This portable monster machine is only $2,899, down a whopping $600, thanks to a 17% discount!


What better way to say "I love you" than to give them a reason to ignore you? We're kidding, of course, but these LG Tone True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds may help them communicate more with you while they're away or if you're long-distance! These earbuds provide active noise canceling, Hi-Fi sound from Meridian, and IPX4 water resistance. That makes them great for music and helps prevent sweat and water splashes from causing damage! With a 57% discount off of the usual $129.99 price, how could you not want to save $74 on these headphones and only pay $55.99?


Some people enjoy the simpler pleasures in life, like curling up with a good book. So, we've included the Kindle Paperwhite Essentials Bundle in our shopping list for loved ones. Including a cork cover, power adapter, and an 8GB storage capacity ad-supported Wi-Fi Kindle Paperwhite, this device could be the book lover's dream. The 6.8-inch display and adjustable warm light make reading on this device easier on the eyes. This e-reader can even withstand accidental submersion in water and the battery can last up to 10 weeks! Down $68 from $209.97, this 32% discount means you only pay $141.97!

There are so many more ways to show off your appreciation on this holiday of love! We have way more listed below. While you won't necessarily be able to get these today, perhaps a receipt will help prevent an argument about "forgetting" Valentine's Day.
