US Lawmakers Propose Internet Kill Switch To Sink Online Piracy Sites

On paper, FADPA appears to be a measure against digital piracy, particularly targeting websites that distribute copyrighted content without authorization. However, critics argue that the bill is a dangerous overreach , granting an internet kill switch to media conglomerates while offering little recourse for wrongful blocking.





This quote, from Rep. Lofgren's blog, uses lobbyist's alarmist language and false "piracy = loss" equivalences.

A History Lesson: DMCA Déjà Vu

FADPA follows in these footsteps but with a far more aggressive stance: rather than simply demanding removal of infringing content, it outright removes access to entire websites. This expands the potential for overblocking, an issue where legal content gets swept up in broad enforcement measures. A single infringing file on a site could, under this bill, be grounds for blocking the entire domain.







FADPA feels like DMCA II: Censorship Boogaloo in many ways.

The Risks of a Digital Arms Race

Moreover, blocking access to foreign sites through legal fiat is an extreme measure with global ramifications. The bill lacks strong safeguards to prevent abuse and fails to address the collateral damage it could cause to online expression, independent content creators, and digital entrepreneurs.





FADPA has the potential to seriously undermine the freedom of the Internet.