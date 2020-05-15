CATEGORIES
home News
by Shane McGlaunFriday, May 15, 2020, 03:11 PM EDT

Facebook Buys Giphy For $400 Million, Will Integrate With Instagram

instagram giphy

Many Facebook app users are likely familiar with Giphy, as the API for the animated GIF service is integrated with the website. Facebook says that 50% of Giphy's traffic comes from the Facebook family of apps, with half of that traffic from Instagram alone. For those unfamiliar with Giphy, it's described as a leader in visual expression and creativity. Users will know it as the service that allows you to add gifs and short video clips as a comment on a post rather than typing a message. Facebook has now announced that it has purchased Giphy and will make it part of the Instagram team (the purchase price was a cool $400 million according to Axios).

Facebook says that by putting Instagram and its new purchase together, it will make it easier for people to find the perfect GIFs and stickers in Stories and Direct. The acquisition also promises to make it easier for anyone to create and share their work with the world. Facebook has used the Giphy API for years on Instagram, the Facebook app, Messenger, and WhatsApp.

With the purchase of Giphy, Facebook promises to continue to operate it as usual and to make an investment in improving the technology and relationships with existing content and API partners. Individuals will still be able to upload their GIFs, while both developers and API partners will continue to have the same access to Giphy's APIs. The community will also still be able to generate the same content they created before the Facebook purchase.

The social networking giant says that it knows GIFs and stickers give people meaningful and creative ways to express themselves and that it sees the positivity in how people use Giphy in its current products. Bringing the creativity and talent from its new purchase together with the expertise it already has in Facebook and Instagram will accelerate how people can use visual communication to connect according to Facebook.

The social network has been busy recently with new offerings; it announced Messenger Rooms was available to take on Zoom and Google Meet this week.



Tags:  Facebook, gif, purchase, (NASDAQ:FB), giphy
Via:  Facebook
Show comments blog comments powered by Disqus
Your Next Gen GPU Best Bet
Big Navi
Ampere
Intel Xe
3dfx Voodoo 11
More Results
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT/Enterprise

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech Vision And Analysis

MORE

Forums

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

Feedburner

This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his
associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of HotHardware.com, LLC. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are
Copyright © 1999 - 2020 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc. All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms