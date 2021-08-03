Express-TL Tiger Lake-H Express Compact Module Supports Up 128GB Memory And PCIe 4 x16





Adlink on Tuesday unveiled its latest computer on module (COM) solution, the Express-TL Type 6, which is the first to feature embedded 11th Generation Intel Core, Xeon W, and Celeron 6000 processor options. The new modules come with up to eight cores and 16 threads of Tiger Lake-H CPU muscle , and up 128GB of DDR4 memory.





The Express-TL COM Express Type 6 module is also notable for being the first COM Express solution to support PCI Express x16 Gen 4, to double the available bandwidth of previous generation COM Express modules based on PCI Express x16 Gen 3.





Along with other features, Adlink says its newest solution is ideally suited for several demanding applications, such as image processing and analysis, high-speed video encoding and streaming, medical ultrasound, predictive traffic analysis, and so forth.







Here's the full list of key specifications...

11th Gen Intel Core, Intel Xeon W processor, Intel 500 series chipset

8 cores, 16 threads, Intel AVX-512 VNNI

Gen 12 Intel Iris Xe Graphics, 4x 4K or 2x 8K displays

4K display via DDI, LVDS, eDP, VGA

Up to 128GB DDR4, 8x PCIe x1 Gen3

1x PCIe x16 Gen4, 8x PCIe x1 Gen3

2.5 GbE, TSN capable

4x USB 3.0/2.0 and 4x USB 2.0

4x SATA

NVMe SSD onboard available

8.5V to 20V wide voltage input "The Express-TL with Intel’s 11th Generation processors is a big boost for high-performance computing," said Alex Wang, COM Express Product Manager Adlink. "The integration results in a product that delivers uncompromised system performance and responsiveness—ideal for high-computing and heavy use settings."

One of the processor options is Intel's Core i7-11850HE. That's an 8-core/16-thread part, and from what we can discern, it has a 2.6GHz base clock, 4.2GHz max turbo frequency, and 24MB of L3 cache (the embedded SKU is not in Intel's ARK database). It also features Intel Xe graphics with 32 execution units (EUs).

Other available processor options include the Xeon W-11865MRE, Xeon W-11555MRE, Core i5-11500HE, Xeon W-11155MRE, Core i3-11100HE, and Celeron 6600HE.

For the most part, this is not something that will end up in the hands of home consumers. But there should be a fair amount of interest, depending on pricing works out.

"AI, machine learning and internet of things (IoT) devices increase demand for real-time processing—from the edge to the cloud. The Express-TL module offers advanced tuning controls, immersive graphics, and unmatched connectivity, which allows new possibilities for AI, workload consolidation, and other intensive computing demands," Adlink explains.




