EVGA Motherboards Are Having RTX 50 Boot Problems But Here’s A Sticky Fix

If you've been in PC building and the electronics world for long enough, you'll know that kapton tape solves a lot of problems . This time around, it's to fix an incompatibility between NVIDIA RTX 50 series cards and some EVGA Z690 motherboards (and possibly Z790 as well) that causes the system to not boot entirely.

The specific incompatibility revolves around pins 5 and 6 of the PCIe slot. According to the PCIe specification, these are used for SMBUS communication for exchanging information between the device and the motherboard. Almost no consumer-grade add-in cards use these pins, so motherboard manufacturers don't bother hooking them up. In the server world, they're used mostly for out-of-band management.