CATEGORIES
home News
by Zak KillianWednesday, March 16, 2022, 04:07 PM EDT

This GeForce RTX Copper Shim Mod Drastically Drops GDDR6X Temps By 46C

hero dandyworks gpu memory copper shim mod
Have you heard of DandyWorks? Neither have we. That's a shame, because this up-and-coming tech YouTuber knows his stuff, and has pretty decent comedic timing, too. He's into crypto-currency and PC gaming, and was concerned about sky-high temperatures up to 110°C on the GDDR6X memory of his ASUS GeForce RTX 3070 Ti TUF GAMING.

The GDDR6X memory used on high-end Ampere graphics cards runs at ludicrous clock rates, and as with any IC clocked to the ceiling, it gets super-hot. Well, DandyWorks was so concerned, in fact, that he decided to do something about it. Taking the card apart, he went through a painstaking process of modifying its cooling, first carefully applying insulating Kapton tape around the memory chips to protect them in the case that one of his extremely-conductive copper shims came loose.

kapton tape finishedresult
Insulating Kapton tape protects the card's components from copper conductivity.

Indeed, he cleaned off the remains of the shoddy thermal pads included on the GDDR6X memory and replaced them with solid copper shims purchased off the internet. This was quite a task; besides the effort of applying the insulating Kapton tape, he also had to sand down the shims a bit as they were too thick, and the edges were too sharp for safety. Sanding them down produced conductive copper dust, so he had to wash that off, too.

After applying the tape, thermal paste, the shims, and then more thermal paste between the shims and the TUF GAMING card's special memory heatsink, he screwed it all back together and loaded up a stress test: Ethereum mining. Mining Ethereum is one of the most memory-specific workloads one can run on a GPU, so it makes a perfect stress test for his cooling mod.



As DandyWorks hopes, the results speak for themselves: while the card's memory hit 110°C almost immediately with the stock thermal pads, his modded card was still sitting pretty at 64°C even after nearly three hours of attempting to mint digital currency. That's an incredible drop in temperatures, so hats off to DandyWorks for a skillfully-executed GPU mod.

As for the practical benefits of the mod, well, they mostly have to do with extending the lifespan of the card. It's possible that DandyWorks could overclock the memory even further, but GDDR6X memory is not known to overclock particularly well—likely because NVIDIA has already pushed it to the ragged edge in the stock configuration.
Show comments blog comments powered by Disqus
What Are You Playing Now?
More Results
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT/Enterprise

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech

Reprints/Permissions

MORE

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2022 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment