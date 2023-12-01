Every iPhone, iPad And Mac User Needs To Grab This Urgent Security Update Right Now
If you've acquired a new Apple product recently this shopping season, you'll want to pay special attention to the latest critical update that has been released. While the plethora of new iPhone, iPad, and Mac buyers are enjoying their brand new devices, a potential danger lurks underneath.
Apple has a new patch for iOS, iPadOS, and macOS on the frontlines ready to battle two brand-new zero-day exploits. iPadOS and iOS get version 17.1.2, while macOS gets Sonoma 14.1.2.
Versions of iOS that came before 16.7.1 seem to be the most open for issues, but it appears Apple isn't taking any chances and solidifying its update across its product stack. There have not been any known attacks or widely reported breaches, so it remains a precaution at this time.
These zero-day exploits target Apple's WebKit, which is the backbone of its Safari web browser. According to Apple, Clement Lecigne of Google's Threat Analysis Group was the one who discovered this issue. It is of interest to note how closely Google and Apple often work, since the prowess of the Google search engine is something even Apple has not been able to replicate.
For further clarification on these exploits, Apple has released its own reports. When processing web content, these exploits could potentially allow an attacker to find sensitive user information and corrupt system memory. Users should immediately update their devices to make sure that these exploits are properly patched to mitigate the risk from these and similar exploits.