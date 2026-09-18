Even Concrete Walls Can't Stop This Headphone Eavesdropping Attack

Using EM injection, attackers can spy on headphone audio headphones through walls - Image: Mark Paton via Unsplash

Security researchers in China have unveiled a side-channel attack technique capable of intercepting internal audio played through headphones and landline phones from tens of meters away using injected electromagnetic signals, even through solid walls.





InjectEave attack allows hackers to recover audio playing on headphones from 30 meters - Image: InjectEave Project



InjectEave bypasses the limitation by actively illuminating target hardware with a continuous-wave EM carrier signal transmitted via a directional radio-frequency antenna. When this carrier wave hits the internal circuitry of headphones, desk phones, or smart home appliances, it interacts directly with non-linear hardware components like audio amplifiers, operational amplifiers, and analog-to-digital converters.





The InjectEave process - Image: InjectEave Project

