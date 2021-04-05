Eufy Smart Security Cams Now Up To 25 Percent Off For Your Connected Home
Peace of mind is certainly worth something, and if that happens to come with a home security system, it is more than worth it. However, security systems are not normally cheap, but Amazon has some systems from Anker on sale, which could save you up to 25%. These deals will not last long, so get peace of mind on a budget today.
Up for grabs on Amazon are two security system kits from eufy Security, an Anker company. The eufyCam 2C Pro, with either a three camera kit or four camera kit, boast an 2K resolution for seeing great detail in recorded video. Moreover, the cameras come with infrared night vision and human detection technology, meaning you can capture footage day or night and get an alert if someone is prowling around. These notifications can then be sent to a smart home device, such as a Google Hub, anywhere in the house.
Furthermore, as a wireless setup, the camera battery can last up to 180 days from just a single charge, meaning you do not have to get up on a ladder often. The cameras are also built to withstand rain or snow with an IP67 weatherproof rating so that they can be outside year-round.
Perhaps one of the best features is that there is no monthly fee with this system, unlike other competitors. Once you pay the sticker price, you should be good to go indefinitely, which is significantly better than paying a monthly premium just to be safe. If this sounds like a deal and you want to pick up either Pro system, the four-camera kit will cost $389.99 (25% off), while the three-camera kit will cost $314.99 (25% off).