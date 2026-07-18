EU Orders Google To Open Android To ChatGPT And Other AI Rivals
The Android decision zeroes in on 11 operating system features that Google's own services reach more deeply than third-party alternatives can. That gap matters more than it may seem. An AI assistant becomes far more useful once it can interact with apps, read what is happening on a device, respond to spoken commands, and handle tasks without making someone hop across half a dozen screens.
Under the new requirements, competing AI services will gain access to features that let them launch through Android controls or voice commands, work with information stored by apps, tap device sensors, and perform actions across applications. An assistant could draft and send an email, book a taxi, change a system setting, or work through the steps to order dinner. Rivals, in other words, may finally get to behave like real Android assistants rather than clever apps stuck inside their own sandbox.
Google has to provide that access free of charge and on terms comparable to what its own services enjoy. The company also cannot hide rival assistants behind needlessly convoluted settings or demand they be set as default before they qualify.
Most of the Android changes must ship with Android 18 or no later than August 1, 2027. One notable exception involves concurrent hotword detection, which would let multiple assistants listen for their own wake words at once. Google has until Android 19, or August 1, 2028, to make that work.
User consent must remain front and center according to the Commission as well. A person decides which assistant can reach particular Android features, while Google may set objective security and privacy requirements for especially sensitive capabilities.
A separate decision takes aim at Google Search data. Google must share anonymized ranking, query, click, and viewing information with eligible competing search engines on fair and nondiscriminatory terms. AI chatbots that offer online search functions can qualify too, closing a loophole that had kept some of Google's fastest-growing rivals on the outside.
The shared material will not include Google's search algorithms or anyone's identifiable search history. Google has to strip out direct identifiers, suppress potentially sensitive queries, generalize certain metadata, and apply contractual safeguards meant to lower the risk of anyone reconnecting the data to a real person.
Google can charge for access, though the pricing formula mostly caps compensation at the extra cost of preparing and supplying the data, plus a reasonable return. The company must finalize its pricing by January 2027. "Enabling fair competition in the markets of AI assistant for Android devices" is how Henna Virkkunen, the Commission's Executive Vice-President for Tech Sovereignty, Security and Democracy, framed the goal.
Google, predictably, sees the EU directives differently, warning that deeper access could expose sensitive information and weaken security. And it is not fighting alone. Apple faces the same DMA interoperability demand and has taken a harder line, declining to ship its redesigned Siri AI to EU users rather than open the assistant to rivals on the Commission's terms. Two of the biggest names in tech now sit in the same boat and have picked different ways to navigate the directives. Google is working to comply while it objects, and Apple is holding its product back in hopes the EU will cave. Either way, the message from Brussels is the same. Owning a platform no longer means owning guarding any low-level advantages that may stifle competition, at least in the EU.