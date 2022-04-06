Epic RealityScan Turns Your Smartphone Into A Powerful 3D Scanner And It's Free





We're not quite to the "scan real-life objects into full-immersion VR" stage yet—we're still missing the "full-immersion" part of that equation—but "use a camera to scan objects into the computer" has been a thing for a while. It's called "photogrammetry" and it's the science of extracting 3D spatial data from 2-dimensional photographs.





It's exactly what it says on the tin: install an app on your smartphone and then use it to "scan" real-life objects. The app will attempt to create a 3D model of the object, complete with photographic UV map (read: texture) data. You can see how it works (in theory) in this short video from Epic:









Historically speaking, photogrammetry can produce shockingly-realistic objects, but it's not magic. The initial objects produced through photogrammetry typically require a lot of by-hand clean-up and meticulous massaging to make them look as good as hand-crafted 3D models. Epic's video above seems to imply that RealityScan doesn't need such steps, but we'd have to see it done before we'll believe the hype.





Game developers: It's Free Real Estate™.

