by Paul LillyTuesday, April 14, 2020, 09:50 AM EDT

Epic Games Stores Brings Tantalizing Discounts On Blockbuster Titles During Its Spring Sale

Epic Games Store
What can you do when you suddenly have loads of time on your hands, and are encouraged to stay home as much as possible? Spring cleaning is one thing. So is binge watching shows on streaming services like Netflix and Hulu. But for some, this time of isolation is an opportunity to spend time playing PC games. If you do not already have a backlog of titles to catch up on, then over to the Epic Games Store to take advantage of its Sprint Sale 2020 event.

Discounts abound on a range of games, including triple A blockbuster titles, lesser known gems, and everything in between. The bargains vary as well, with some games marked down by as much as 75 percent right now.

Red Dead Redemption 2

Here is a small sample...
The Spring Sale 2020 event is live and runs until May 1, expiring at 2:59 am EST (April 31 at 11:59 pm PT). In addition, any Epic coupons acquired during the store's previous Holiday Sale will be honored on eligible purchases of $14.99 or more. That essentially means you can shave another $10 off many of the above games, assuming you have an unused coupon.

If you are not looking to spend any loot, bear in mind that the Epic Games Store serves up free games every week. The titles that are free to grab right now include...
You have until 11:00 am ET (8:00 am PT) on April 16 to claim one or both games for free.

We hope everyone is staying safe and sane (as much as possible, anyway). Happy gaming, folks!


