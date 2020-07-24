CATEGORIES
by Paul LillyFriday, July 24, 2020, 01:30 PM EDT

Epic Games Store Summer Sale Is Live With Sizzling Hot Discounts And Free Games

Epic Games Store Summer Sale
The Epic Games Store has kicked off its Summer Sale event with deep discounts on a variety of games, including "scorching offers" of up to 85 percent off various titles and add-on content. And of course the usual rotation of weekly free games is in effect, so if for no other reason, it's worth diving in to collect the freebies.

On tap for this week are Next Up Hero and Tacoma, both of which are free to claim until July 30. Those titles normally sell for $19.99. Then starting on July 30, you can claim three more games for free, including 20XX, Barony, and Superbrothers: Sword & Sworcery EP.


As for the discounted games that are part of the Summer Sale, here are some of the highlights...
There are plenty of other games on sale as well. It's an especially good time to stock up on games and franchises that came out some time ago, that you might have missed out on.


For example, Far Cry 3 is just $2.99 (save 85 percent), Far Cry 3 Blood Dragon is a mere $2.24 (save 85 percent), Far Cry 4 is only $5.99 (save 80 percent), Far Cry Primal is just $5.99 (save 80 percent), and Far Cry New Dawn is $9.99 (save 75 percent).

Same goes for Watch Dogs—the first Watch Dogs is on sale for $7.49 (save 75 percent), while Watch Dogs 2 is $11.99 (save 80 percent).

The Epic Games Store Summer Sale is on now and runs through August 6, 2020.

