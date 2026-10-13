CATEGORIES
home News

Epic Games Tells Developers No More Hand-Written Code In Major AI Push

by Alan VelascoTuesday, October 13, 2026, 02:43 PM EDT
Fortnite.
Fortnite. Image: Epic Games.
Epic Games hasn’t shied away from its integration of AI into its development workflows as it continues to deliver a steady cadence of content drops for its various titles including its cash cow, Fortnite. However, according to Bloomberg’s Jason Schreier, the company is set to push even further with how it deploys AI into the game development process as one of its projects has fallen behind schedule.

The main driver behind the push for more AI use is that the development of an unannounced shooter, which taps into the lore and characters of Star Wars and Marvel, is now behind schedule. It was originally planned for it to be released in March of 2027, but that date has been pushed back because “Epic underestimated how many staffers and how much time it would take to produce, said the people.” That the company laid off 1,000 employees earlier this year didn’t help matters.

Fortnite.
Fortnite. Image: Epic Games.

Developers working on this game have been told it must be made using “AI first” production methods going forward. This includes the use of coding tools such as Claude, which is made by AI firm Anthropic. Developers were told that there should be “no more hand-written code.” Meanwhile, artists learned that any of the assets that they create for the game must be “generated with full AI workflows.”

Many of the developers were caught off guard by these new marching orders and have serious concerns about this new approach to game development. The biggest sticking point revolved around any errors that might arise from using Claude, should they fix it themselves or should they ask the AI to implement the fix itself? There’s enough uncertainty among the team that some are hoping that the company will back off the new mandate.

Time will tell how this new AI led production process works out for Epic Games, but the outcome will likely be instructive for the rest of the video game industry.
Tags:  Gaming, AI, epic-games
Alan Velasco

Alan Velasco

When Alan isn’t watching his favorite streamers on Twitch he’s writing about tech, gaming and cybersecurity.
 
Opinions and content posted by HotHardware contributors are their own.
 
TOP STORIES
Which New GPU Is For You?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED

Stay updated with the latest news and updates. Subscribe to our newsletter!

Subscribe Now
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy Policy

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2026 Hot Hardware Inc, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy Policy - Copyright Notice - Terms Of Use