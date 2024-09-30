Epic Games Lawsuit Accuses Google And Samsung Of Dirty Pool
At issue here is a feature on Samsung's latest phones called Auto Blocker. This feature is enabled by default on all devices running One UI 6.1 or higher and will (among other things) prevent the user from installing apps that did not come from the Play Store or Galaxy Store. Android phones already have a default to block "unknown apps," but the system lets you toggle that off rather easily. Auto Blocker is a second, more annoying barrier to app installation.
In Epic's new filing, it says Samsung deployed Auto Blocker as a default setting just as it was preparing to launch the Epic Game Store on Android. It has since done that, noting that content from its store cannot be installed on Samsung devices without first turning off Auto Blocker. Epic claims, without any evidence, that this is a 21-step process. By our count, it's three steps.
According to Epic, there is no process by which the Epic Store can become an "authorized source" in Auto Blocker. And it asked Samsung to consider that. The company claims that Samsung and Google are colluding to dilute the impact of third-party app stores, which could become widespread soon. There's no firm evidence of that presented in the filing (PDF), but Epic does have a strong argument on the basis of timing.
Epic filed suit against Apple and Google in 2020, alleging unfair monopoly practices in app distribution. While Apple beat the case, Google's deceptive marketing and management of the Play Store earned it a big fat L. The judge in that case is preparing to issue a ruling that could fundamentally change how Google distributes apps, and wouldn't you know it, the largest Android OEM adds a second layer of app blocking just in time. Samsung says it will "vigorously contest Epic Games' baseless claims," according to Reuters.
We may not get clarity on the rules for mobile app distribution for a while yet. Google is likely to appeal the case as soon as the final order is issued, and it will take time for this new Samsung/Google case to wind its way through the courts. Regardless, Epic might end up getting what it wants sooner rather than later. Google's mounting antitrust losses give Epic a strong negotiating position if Samsung wants to avoid being dragged into this mess.