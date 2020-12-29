CATEGORIES
Tuesday, December 29, 2020

Epic Games Confirms High CPU Usage Bug Amid Concerns Over Its Games Launcher App

On Christmas, it was found that the Epic Games Launcher was erroneously utilizing CPUs, which resulted in unwanted temperature spikes even when systems were idle. However, it seems that the development team at the company is now aware of the issue and intends to issue a fix soon. In the end, it appears that we are just witnessing a bug with the launcher, but we will definitely know more soon.

The director of publishing strategy at Epic Games, Sergey Galyonkin, was notified of the reddit thread that exploded on the AMD subreddit explaining the high CPU usage and temps on AMD Ryzen processors. He replied on December 26th, noting that he had seen it. He then replied in the tweet chain that it is a bug.
Now, Galyonkin has reported that the development team identified the issue, and a fix is being tested. Once the fix is released, it should show up in the patch notes. However, it does seem that this issue has been floating around since at least 2015 according to reddit user /r/RadonPL. Hopefully, the upcoming fix will put a lid on the longstanding problems, and we will find out more soon.
In the meantime, folks over at the /r/AMD subreddit have become extremely skeptical of the Epic Games Launcher, so Epic may have a bit of a battle regaining trust. We have since reached out to Epic Games for comment on the situation snd hope to hear back soon, so stay tuned to HotHardware for any further updates.

