Today's Epic Free Game PC Building Simulator Lets You Imagine GPUs Are In Stock

Do you remember what it was like to build a gaming PC from the ground up...with a discrete graphics card, no less? Yeah, neither do I, quite frankly. But we can all be reminded of the satisfaction that comes from constructing a rig with the immersive PC Building Simulator , an addictive sim that has you repairing and building systems without the headache of a GPU shortage. And it's free right now!





"Build your very own PC empire, from simple diagnosis and repairs to bespoke, boutique creations that would be the envy of any enthusiast. With an ever-expanding marketplace full of real-world components you can finally stop dreaming of that ultimate PC and get out there, build it and see how it benchmarks in 3DMark!," the developer explains.







Sound intriguing? You can claim your free copy of PC Building Simulator within the Epic Games Store. Oh and this is what a graphics card looks like, in case you've forgotten that as well...









There are several paid add-ons available as well, though the core experience is pretty engaging. The deeper you go, the more satisfying it gets, especially as the game lessens its hand-holding. Customers are always enlisting your service to build or fix a PC, and just like in real life, the information they give can be vague, or even downright wacky.







It's up to you to decipher what they really want or what truly ails their system. Did a component go bad? Is it a malware infection? Does it just need some dusting? And what tier CPU or GPU would make them happy, to meet whatever performance goal(s) they laid out to you?



