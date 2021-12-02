Score Dead By Daylight For Free Plus Get 150,000 Bloodpoints To Level Up Your Character

The Epic Games Store refreshed its freebie titles today and if you're a fan of the multi-player horror genre, you're going to like this one. It's Dead by Daylight (which you already knew from the headline), a four-versus-one that is somewhat similar in vein to Friday the 13th , in that one person is the killer and the other four players try to survive.





Whereas licensing issues got in the way of Friday the 13th's potential long-term success, there are no such issues with Dead By Daylight, which remains popular more than five years after its release. DLC has kept it moderately fresh, and over on Steam it maintains "Very Positive" ratings from both recent reviews and all reviews to date.





The various DLC add some fun characters to the mix, though make no mistake, you can hop right in and begin playing without spending a dime. You get five playable characters to choose from, and even without any paid DLC, you can still play against characters that cost extra, along with their accompanying maps.





There's also a leveling system of sorts, and that's where in-game Bloodpoints come into play. Good news there too—use code DECIPHERSTRIKE to bag 150,000 Bloodpoints right off the bat. Bloodpoints are capped at 1 million, so you're getting a solid chunk to start.







Dead By Daylight is free to claim at the Epic Games Store through December 9 at 11:00am.









You can also score while True: learn () for free. I haven't tried this one myself, but it sounds interesting (and oddly appealing).





"You’re a machine learning specialist who makes neural networks but your cat seems to be better at it. Now you must solve puzzles to build a cat-to-human translation system. Earn a fortune, buy kickass cat outfits and learn how machine learning really works!," developer Nival explains.





That game is worth $12.99 while Dead by Daylight goes for $19.99. So between the two, you're getting more than $30 worth of gaming goodness for free.

