Emtek GeForce RTX 3060 Miracle D6 Stings Like A Bee With Sweet Honeycomb Design





Emtek might not be a name that's familiar to HotHardware readers in the United States, but the brand is quite popular in its home market of South Korea. The company's latest GeForce RTX 3060 offering has us a bit jealous of its design, which doesn't go the boring "reference card" route.

The Emtek GeForce RTX 3060 Miracle D6 has a bee-themed design complete with a black and orangish-yellow color scheme. Perhaps the most intriguing aspect of the card is its honeycomb cutout design over one of the fans. A custom graphics card wouldn't be complete without RGB lighting, so it's no surprise that the "Miracle" logo at the top of the card lights up. Muhammad Ali would be proud, as this card certainly floats like a butterfly and stings like a bee.

The Miracle D6's specs are a dead ringer for the rest of the GeForce RTX 3060 clan with 12GB GDDR6 memory, a base clock of 1320MHz, a boost clock of 1777MHz, and 3584 CUDA cores. You'll also find a TDP of 170 watts and a single 8-pin power connector for the current entry-level GeForce RTX 30 Series graphics card.

The GeForce RTX 3060 is the first Ampere-based graphics card from NVIDIA with a built-in cryptocurrency (Ethereum) limiter, which is supposed to reduce its appeal to the mining community. However, the limiter -- which uses a combination of hardware, BIOS, and driver hooks -- was quickly defeated with a beta graphics driver. Miners later found another workaround using a dummy HDMI plug in multi-GPU mining rigs. The GeForce RTX 3060 may be the first, but it likely won't be the last Ampere graphics card to feature an ETH limiter.

The GeForce RTX 3060 is currently in the entry-level position in NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 30 lineup. Still, it will soon be undercut by the looming GeForce RTX 3050 Ti on the desktop side of the equation, according to the latest update from AIDA64. The GeForce RTX 3050 Ti is rumored to include 2560 CUDA Cores and 4GB of GDDR6 memory on a 12-bit memory bus.