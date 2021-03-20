CATEGORIES
home News
by Brandon HillSaturday, March 20, 2021, 11:14 AM EDT

Simple GeForce RTX 3060 ETH Crypto Limiter Bypass Discovered For Multi-GPU Mining Rigs

nvidia geforce rtx 3060 angle 1
Earlier this week, we learned that NVIDIA's cryptocurrency mining limiter on the GeForce RTX 3060 was easily bypassed using the 470.05 beta driver. The limiter can slash Ethereum mining performance by 50 percent or more, which was supposed to reduce the graphics card's appeal to miners.

While the beta driver seems to be perfectly fine for use in a single-GPU system, it doesn't kill the limiter if the GeForce RTX 3060 is used in a multi-GPU mining rig. Hardwareluxx discovered that the ETH limiter was still active with the 470.05 beta driver if a GeForce RTX 3060 is used as a secondary adapter, with a GeForce RTX 2080 Ti acting as the primary. In this case, the ETH hash rate limiter nerfed the GeForce RTX 3060's performance from nearly 50 MH/s down to just 22 MH/s.

However, another easy bypass was discovered for these multi-GPU setups. A cheap and straightforward dummy HDMI plug can be installed on the GeForce RTX 3060, which in effect fools the driver into thinking that the card is attached to a display. Once this "hack" is deployed, the GeForce RTX 3060's hash rate jumps back up to its maximum of around 50 MH/s. A post over at Quasar Zone confirmed the dummy HDMI plug hack works by installing them on four GeForce RTX 3060 cards in a single Pentium G3220 rig.

rtx 3060 eth mining
Dummy HDMI plugs installed on GeForce RTX 3060 cards (Image source: Quasar Zone)

It was only a matter of time before inventive crypto miners found a way around NVIDIA's limiter. Although NVIDIA initially claimed that there were hardware, BIOS, and driver checks to thwart ETH miners, the two methods discovered so far are dead simple for anyone to use effectively. 

NVIDIA's board partners are ready to unleash dedicated Turing-based CMP 30HX and 40HX crypto mining cards with ETH hash rates of 26 MH/s and 36 MH/s, respectively. During Q2 2021, more performant CMP 50HX and 90HX cards will arrive with hash rates of up to 86 MH/s.

Tags:  Nvidia, cryptocurrency, (nasdaq:nvda), ethereum, geforce rtx 3060, crypto mining

Show comments blog comments powered by Disqus
Your Next Gaming GPU
RX 6800 XT
RX 6800
RX 6900 XT
GF RTX 3080
GF RTX 3070
GF RTX 3090
More Results
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT/Enterprise

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech Vision And Analysis

MORE

Forums

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his
associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of HotHardware.com, LLC. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are
Copyright © 1999 - 2021 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc. All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms