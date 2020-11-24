Eluktronics Debuts World's First Gaming Laptops With Blazing Fast 165Hz QHD Display
Gaming laptops just keep getting better, and more recently, there has been a push for higher refresh rates to keep the action fast and smooth. Adding to the mix, a company called Eluktronics is laying claim to the world's first laptops to feature a 1440p display with a 165Hz refresh rate, which quite frankly is a delightful combination (depending on the rest of the hardware).
These are not the fastest-ever refresh rates on a laptop—the bar has been set to a ludicrous 300Hz, as found on a spattering of models (MSI Dragonshield, ASUS ROG Strix Scar 17, and others). But those are all 1080p displays. Gaming at 1440p is gaining traction on the desktops (and the Xbox Series S is built with 1440p gaming in mind), so it's high time it gets some high-speed love on laptops as well.
"With QHD 165Hz you can expect the most crisp and snappy experience out of any laptop on the market. You no longer have to choose between appearance and performance. We've brought this game changing display to our three most popular laptop models," Eluktronics says.
Those models include the Mech-15 G3 QHD Edition ($2,199) and Max-15 QHD Edition ($2,199), both of which are 15.6-inch laptops, and the Max 17 QHD Edition ($2,299), a bigger 17.3-inch model. All three share the same core specifications, including...
- Display: 15.6-inch 1440p at 165Hz
- CPU: Intel Core i7-10870H
- RAM: 16GB DDR4
- GPU: GeForce RTX 2070 Super
- Storage: 1TB NVMe SSD
The difference between the two 15.6-inch models is that the Mech-15 G3 boasts a more capacious 6-cell 94Whr battery and weighs 4.68 pounds, while the Max-15 sports a 4-cell 62.32Whr battery and weighs 3.82 pounds.
All three lean on a full-power GeForce RTX 2070 Super to push the 1440p display at 165Hz. Whether you can take full advantage of the native refresh rate depends entirely on the game you are playing, but there is enough GPU horsepower here to skate past 60 frames per second in many games.
Pricing is a little on the high side, though Eluktronics is offering a $300 discount with promo code BFQHD, which brings the cost down to $1,899 for the 15.6-inch models, and $1,999 for the 17.3-inch model.