Eluktronics Debuts World's First Gaming Laptops With Blazing Fast 165Hz QHD Display

Those models include the Mech-15 G3 QHD Edition ($2,199) and Max-15 QHD Edition ($2,199), both of which are 15.6-inch laptops, and the Max 17 QHD Edition ($2,299), a bigger 17.3-inch model. All three share the same core specifications, including...

The difference between the two 15.6-inch models is that the Mech-15 G3 boasts a more capacious 6-cell 94Whr battery and weighs 4.68 pounds, while the Max-15 sports a 4-cell 62.32Whr battery and weighs 3.82 pounds.





All three lean on a full-power GeForce RTX 2070 Super to push the 1440p display at 165Hz. Whether you can take full advantage of the native refresh rate depends entirely on the game you are playing, but there is enough GPU horsepower here to skate past 60 frames per second in many games.





Pricing is a little on the high side, though Eluktronics is offering a $300 discount with promo code BFQHD, which brings the cost down to $1,899 for the 15.6-inch models, and $1,999 for the 17.3-inch model.

