Here's Elden Ring Nightreign's Release Date, Characters And All We Know
This entry in the Elden Ring franchise is looking to deliver an experience that has attempted by scores of modders. Players will work together in squads of up to three to take on hordes of enemies as they battle to survive over the course of three days and nights, culminating with a confrontation with one of the Nightlords. All while a circle of fire surrounding the world slowly tightens, threatening the adventurers who don’t move fast enough.
Of course, as with prior entries of Elden Ring, Bandai Namco is making a plethora of editions available. There will be a Standard Edition that includes the base game, a Deluxe Edition that tacks on a DLC code, a digital artbook and digital mini soundtrack. A Seeker’s Edition will also be offered for fans who’d like to have everything in the Deluxe Edition, housed in a handsome steelbook. Lastly, there’s the Collector’s Edition that contains the Seeker’s Edition alongside a hardcover artbook, 8 Nightfarer cards, a digital soundtrack, and a 25cm Wylder statute.
Elden Ring Nightrein launches on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC via Steam on May 30. However, some players will get an early taste for what’s in store because the developers will be running a network test during multiple, limited time frames, between February 14 and February 17.