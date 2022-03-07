CATEGORIES
by Brittany GoettingMonday, March 07, 2022, 09:42 AM EDT

Elden Ring Gamers Hopeful This Hidden Colosseum Means A Multiplayer Arena DLC Is Coming

FromSoftware’s Elden Ring has so far been a smashing success. The positive critical reviews and overall popularity of the game have many questioning whether the developers plan to add extra content in the future. A dataminer recently found an inaccessible amphitheater in Elden Ring that hints at an arena multiplayer DLC.

Dataminer Lance McDoanld posted a video in which they were able to take their camera off-roading and explore an inaccessible area. McDonald at first traverses through several dark hallways with little details. However, they eventually walk into an amphitheater that is clearly inspired by the Roman Colosseum. Elden Ring fans believe that the amphitheater may be part of an upcoming DLC in which players would battle each other in this arena.

Elden Ring already features co-op multiplayer and competitive PVP modes. The first mode allows friends to band together to defeat particularly difficult enemies. Players are able to use a Tarnished’s Furled Finger or Furled Finger Remedy to summon their friends. The second mode is more competitive. Players can use a Bloody Finger or Small Red Effigy to invade another player’s game. Other enemies in the game will not attack the invader so the player must defeat the invader if they want to proceed. Players can avoid invasions entirely by selecting “Play Offline” in their settings.

Some sort of arena multiplayer mode would definitely take the game to the next level. However, it is important to note that FromSoftware has not announced any kind of Elden Ring DLC yet. We would nevertheless imagine that some kind of DLC is on the horizon as the developers will certainly want to ride the game’s wave of success. There were 734,000 concurrent players on Steam within just a few minutes of its launch on February 25th and it is estimated that 10 million copies for PC were sold within a week of launch. Although there have been a few issues with the game on consoles, Sony reported 1.4 million copies of the game have been sold.

Elden Ring is an action role-playing game that was developed by FromSoftware and published by Bandai Namco Entertainment. The game was made in collaboration with George R. R. Martin, the author of the A Song of Ice and Fire series. It is currently available on PC, the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and even the Steam Deck.

