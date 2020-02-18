Perilous Peripherals: What To Do When Your Insecure Device Firmware Deceives You



Nearly every device on the market relies on Nearly every device on the market relies on firmware and many devices include multiple components with their own firmware. Manufacturers and developers have begun to focus on protecting system firmware from potential attackers, but peripheral firmware often receives very little attention. Security researchers at Eclypsium recently uncovered unsigned or unverified firmware in devices by companies such as

and were able to successfully attack a server. Many have been aware for quite some time of the dangers of unsigned firmware, but this recent study emphasizes how frequently manufacturers tend to ignore peripherals.

Katie Teitler, Senior Analyst at TAG Cyber, remarked, “Software and network vulnerabilities are often the more-obvious focus of organizations' security priorities, but firmware vulnerabilities could give adversaries full control over the compromised device. This could lead to implanted backdoors, network traffic sniffing, data exfiltration, and more. Unfortunately, though, firmware vulnerabilities can be harder to detect and more difficult to patch.”

Peripheral devices often fail to confirm that firmware has been signed. Attackers could potentially load their own firmware and steal data, distribute ransomware, or otherwise compromise a device. This issue is particularly prevalent on Windows and Linux devices.

verifies the signature of all files on a driver, but

devices are less consistent. The researchers even discovered that many firmware updates that had been uploaded to the Linux Vendor Firmware Service are unsigned. This includes firmware for a VLI USB Hub.

