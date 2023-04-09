CATEGORIES
AMD’s Ryzen 9 7950X3D Is An Amazing 27 Percent Off And Other Great CPU Deals

by Nathan OrdSunday, April 09, 2023, 01:00 PM EDT
While the Easter Bunny might be delivering treats today, the Amazon delivery driver will be dropping off processors, if you snag any of the holiday deals today. With the latest from AMD and Intel up for grabs, now is a great time to get the most cluck for your buck.

Starting the Easter deals, we have the 16-core/32-thread AMD Ryzen 9 7950X, which has been knocked down 27% to an outstanding $585.99. While this isn’t the lowest price we have seen, it doesn’t get much better than this, given the original MSRP of $699. Further, this is a powerhouse of a CPU that did rather well across the board when we reviewed it last September. However, if this CPU is a bit spendy, the 12-core/24-thread Ryzen 9 7900X coming in at $423.99, or 23% off, might just fit the bill. Both CPUs also come with STAR WARS Jedi: Survivor while supplies last.

In the middle of the pack, there is the 8-core/16-thread Ryzen 7 7700X at $347.99, or 22% off, which is another great buy.  However, if you don't need the latest and greatest, the AMD Ryzen 7 5700G comes in at $198.99 or 45% off. This 8-core/16-thread CPU can also hold its own in games or other tasks while not breaking the bank like some of the former options. Flipping over to Team Blue, though, there is the 10-core Intel Core i5-13400 which is nothing to thumb your nose at for a little pricier $239.99, or 12% off the regular price. Either midrange CPU you chose will be solid for any leisure or work task.

Cranking things up a notch for Team Blue, the 24-core Intel Core i9-13900K is also available at $569.99 or 10% off the regular price. While this isn’t a significant sale, it is still a decent price for a rather competitive processor trading blows and generally pulls ahead of AMD in single-threaded tasks, as we found in our review when this CPU first came out.

Regardless of what team you fall into, you’ll still be on the team of competitive processors and good sales this Easter. Thus, if you do manage to snag one of these deals, hop down to the comments and let us know what your next rig is going to be with any of these parts.

